State budget process advances, Speedway funds on horizon

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina House on Thursday passed their version of the 2021-2022 budget with a veto-proof 72-41 vote, which included $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support infrastructure at the The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex.

The Senate will vote Monday on whether to concur on the House budget, and then the two chambers will form a conference committee where they will negotiate a “mutual” budget, a process which Sen. Tom McInnis said could take about three weeks. Both McInnis and Rep. Ben Moss voted for their respective legislative chambers’ version of the budget.

“This $25.7 billion budget provides a record amount of investment in the state of North Carolina and in House District 66,” Moss said in a statement. “This budget brings back over $50 million to local projects that will improve our infrastructure, provide for enhanced fire safety, and invest heavily in education.”

Governor Roy Cooper announced his proposed budget in May which allocated $45 million to support motorsports in the state, an industry which was severely impacted by the restrictions to large gatherings that followed the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. His proposal divided $30 million between The Rock, North Wilkesboro Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway, allocated another $10 million to motorsports and outdoor event opportunity grants, and $5 million for natural and cultural tourism trails.

The now-passed House version of the budget increased the amount to the Charlotte and Wilkesboro Speedways, but maintains the $10 million for the Rock. The new version would allocate $20 million to Wilkes County to provide infrastructure upgrades for the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and $15 million to the City of Concord for similar upgrades to the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Senate and House versions of the budget have identical funding for motorsports.

Justin Jones, vice president of operations for The Rock, told the Daily Journal in May that some of the money would be used to repave the track, in addition to supporting water, sewer and related infrastructure projects for the venue. Economic Developer Martie Butler said that with improved public infrastructure, the venue could better market itself for both small and large-scale events.

“We are thrilled for the positive news and are motivated to get motorsports in the great state of North Carolina back to its glory days,” Jones said in a text following the House vote.

Butler said the plans for the improvements at the venue are still preliminary, but expressed excitement at the possibilities that could result from these funds. S

“A project of that magnitude will have transformational effect on our state and our community,” Butler said in a text.

