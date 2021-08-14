Democrats to nominate sheriff candidate, commissioners will vote

Clemmons

ROCKINGHAM — With the passing of Sheriff James Clemmons last week, Richmond County must now select a new sheriff.

Under North Carolina General Statute 162-5.1, the Executive Committee of the party the previous sheriff belonged to must select a new appointee within 30 days of the position becoming vacant, and the county’s Board of Commissioners must vote on that nominee. With Clemmons being elected as Democrat, the duty of selecting his successor falls to the Democratic Party of Richmond County.

Crystal Morrison, chair of the local Democratic Party, said they will hold a meeting Monday to finalize the selection of their nominee. This meeting will only be open to registered Democrats. Morrison did not respond when asked how many people were under consideration for the position and the candidates’ names by press time Friday.

The Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at their regular meeting location at 105 W. Franklin St., Rockingham, in Courtroom C to consider the nomination for the sheriff position from the Democratic Party. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating. Face masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, contact County Clerk Dena Cook at 910-417-4916 or email [email protected]

If the Democrats were to not name a nominee within 30 days from Thursday, Aug. 5, then the Chief Deputy would perform the duties of the sheriff until the county commissioners appoint a sheriff to serve the rest of the previous sheriff’s term, according to the statute.

County Manager Bryan Land told the Daily Journal this week that the appointment is “typically given to the highest ranking official or Chief Deputy in the organization,” and that the commissioners “typically” approve the respective political party’s nominee.

Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge is the clear favorite to succeed Clemmons as sheriff. Gulledge worked alongside Clemmons for about 24 years, according to Land, and Clemmons frequently sung the praises of his Chief Deputy. Additionally, Gulledge received multiple endorsements for the role at Clemmons’s celebration of life on Tuesday, including from Clemmons himself, according to Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin, who said he spoke to Clemmons the night before he died.

Peterkin said Clemmons told him that “if anything happens to me, this is what has to take place: I want my Chief Deputy to take my place,” referring to Gulledge.

Additionally, Clemmons’s son, James Clemmons, III, addressed Gulledge as if he had already gotten the job.

“[Gulledge] is not my dad, he’s not,” Clemmons III said at the celebration, held in the Cole Auditorium with hundreds of leaders from across the state. Addressing Gulledge directly from the stage, he said, “Do it your way, not my dad’s way. Do it your way.”

