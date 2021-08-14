July birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your FirstHealth care provider.

July 1, 2021

Rahmeishia McKiver and Tyree Brewington, Rockingham, a son, Jaxson Jamal Brewington

July 2, 2021

Bronwyn Capel, Rockingham, a son, Lawson Alan Shaw

July 6, 2021

Kunal and Monika Patel, Rockingham, a son, Darsh Patel

July 8, 2021

Anthony Crump II and Zykeria Smith, Rockingham, a son, Anolan Legacy Odell Casey Smith Crump

July 18, 2021

Casey Leviner, Hamlet, a son, Levi Timothy Outen

July 24, 2021

Rhonda Jones, Hamlet, a son, Gabriel Jones

July 24, 2021

Lashonda Narron, Rockingham, a daughter, Legacy Navon Narron

July 26, 2021

Payton Alexander, Rockingham, a son, Talon Ross Alexander

July 27, 2021

Dorisha Strickland and Frederick Isaac Jr., Rockingham, a son, Princeton-Darion James Graham

July 28, 2021

Amya Terry, Rockingham, a daughter, Ahlonee Kelis Horton