July birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your FirstHealth care provider.
July 1, 2021
Rahmeishia McKiver and Tyree Brewington, Rockingham, a son, Jaxson Jamal Brewington
July 2, 2021
Bronwyn Capel, Rockingham, a son, Lawson Alan Shaw
July 6, 2021
Kunal and Monika Patel, Rockingham, a son, Darsh Patel
July 8, 2021
Anthony Crump II and Zykeria Smith, Rockingham, a son, Anolan Legacy Odell Casey Smith Crump
July 18, 2021
Casey Leviner, Hamlet, a son, Levi Timothy Outen
July 24, 2021
Rhonda Jones, Hamlet, a son, Gabriel Jones
July 24, 2021
Lashonda Narron, Rockingham, a daughter, Legacy Navon Narron
July 26, 2021
Payton Alexander, Rockingham, a son, Talon Ross Alexander
July 27, 2021
Dorisha Strickland and Frederick Isaac Jr., Rockingham, a son, Princeton-Darion James Graham
July 28, 2021
Amya Terry, Rockingham, a daughter, Ahlonee Kelis Horton