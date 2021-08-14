COVID vaccination clinic to be held at RCC Aug. 16-17

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has partnered with the Richmond County Health Department to host a vaccination clinic for COVID19 on Aug. 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lee Building on the Hamlet Campus. The Health Department will be administering the vaccine.

The COVID vaccination clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and older. Ages 12 to 17 will need a parent’s signature in order to get vaccinated.

“We are taking vaccinations very seriously,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “Having your vaccination is more important than ever as more governmental agencies, colleges, hospitals and other companies are requiring evidence of vaccination. At this time, the two greatest weapons we have to combat this virus and prevent another lockdown are increased vaccinations and protective face coverings.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing an incentive for people to get their COVID shot. Anyone 18 or older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic at RichmondCC will receive a $100 Summer Card in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard®, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card.

There is no registration required to attend the vaccination clinic on Aug. 16-17. Those wishing to receive a vaccine should check in at the front desk of the Lee Building during the clinic hours. For more information about the clinic or COVID19, please contact the Richmond County Health Department at (910) 997-8300.

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.