School mask requirement splits parents

ROCKINGHAM — Students will be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year in Richmond County Schools, drawing intense reactions from parents on both sides of the issue: some parents feel that students shouldn’t be in classroom at all due to rising COVID-19 cases in Richmond County, while others believe that the current policy is too stringent.

In defense of the school system’s policy, Dr. Wendy Jordan, Director of Student Services for RCS, cited a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics which made a strong case in support of in-person learning.

“The indirect impact of COVID (isolation, virtual learning, daily living routine alterations, etc…) directly and negatively impacted all of our students to some degree,” Jordan shared in an email. “The effects on learning and social-emotional learning (SEL) skills I’m sure have yet to be fully recognized.”

Jordan added that the summer camp programs proved to be an effective experience and model for the upcoming school year.

“We demonstrated that we could do this very successfully!” Jordan wrote. “Additionally, our state officials strongly stated the imperative need to return to face-to-face instruction.”

Jordan said that the schools are still adhering to a layered mitigation strategy of hand washing, cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch areas. Social distancing is not mandatory, but will still be implemented when possible.

Masks will be provided to students who don’t have one. The school system will also add masks to the uniform policy, according to Jordan.

“If students refuse to wear their face covering, we will offer teachable moments to help them understand the why,” Jordan shared. “Repeated incidences of non-compliance and/or insubordination will be dealt with according to the RCS Discipline Policy.”

Pre-K enrollment reveals strong support for in-person

Jordan cited the school system’s enrollment data as evidence that there is strong support among Richmond County parents for returning to in-person learning. The NC Pre-K classrooms in RCS have all 167 slots filled, with 54 students on a wait list.

The region’s average enrollment for Pre-K is at 61% as of last week, but RCS is already at 100%.

“That is a strong statement that parents and families are ready for their children to get back to some semblance of normalcy!” Jordan wrote.

Exact enrollment numbers for the 2021-2022 school year in RCS will not be known until the 10th day of school.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to have our children back in school for consistent learning, unwavering support and engaging experiences and opportunities,” Jordan said. “Universal masking will allow us to provide those things that our students deserve. Our job is to educate children, and we are ready to tackle that challenge in the upcoming school year.”

Resistance to mandatory masks

Cissy Bailey plans to homeschool her rising 10th grader this year rather than attend Richmond Senior High School in-person, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases as a primary reason.

“I think it should be our decision on whether or not we want our kids back in school, face-to-face, and have a chance of getting this virus,” Bailey said.

Both Bailey and her child were more comfortable with learning from home for the 2021-2022 school year. Bailey said that her child received better grades last year while working from home compared to in-person.

Virtual school remains an option for this year, but it’s based on medical-need only. Bailey doesn’t have any experience as an educator, but has done research and feels confident that she can fulfill that role.

“I didn’t want to have to do [home schooling],” Bailey said. She knows of a few other parents who are planning to homeschool this year as well.

Bailey was disappointed that virtual school was not an option like it was for the previous year. She considered filling out the form, but ultimately felt that their situation didn’t meet the medical need requirement. As a parent, she wasn’t worried about her child not getting the social experience of being in school.

“You don’t have to be in the school system to have social time,” Bailey said.

For Tracy Lyerly, the universal masking policy being mandatory made what would have been a joyful return to school into a negative one.

“I think masks should be optional,” Lyerly said. “If some people feel that they are safer wearing a mask, by all means, do it. But don’t force it on everybody. I don’t agree with masking children seven hours a day, five days a week.”

Lyerly has a child that graduated from RSHS last year, and two other children that are at Ellerbe Middle School.

“They were excited about going to school,” Lyerly said. “When the school board came out with [masking], they said ‘Momma, I don’t want to go to school now.’”

Homeschooling is not an option for their family, as Lyerly and her husband both work. She said her children are uncomfortable as the prospect of wearing masks everyday.

“I just wish more parents would stand up and fight against this,” Lyerly said.

Lyerly’s children were in virtual school last year, but made it clear that it didn’t work well for her children. They wanted to be face-to-face, just not with a mask requirement.

Lyerly said that she’s talked to various Richmond County representatives and has emailed every school board member, but hasn’t received a response.

Concerns still linger

Barbara Mozingo, whose grandchildren are in the school system, is alarmed that children are attending in-person classes with rising COVID-19 in Richmond County. She and her family have no problem with homeschooling, but she said they understand that circumstances are different for each family.

“There are ways to attempt to make schools safer but the only way we are sure of a high degree of protection are vaccines,” Mozingo said in a text.

