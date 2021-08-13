County Crime Report: August 14

August 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:45 p.m., police responded to a playground at Hitchcock Creek Park on Steele Street following a report of a suspect striking a victim’s vehicle and following the individual. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:35 p.m., police responded to Speedway Gas Station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect not paying for $33.80 of gasoline. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:13 p.m., police responded to a residence on McArthur Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing $150 in currency and three credit cards. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:01 p.m., police responded to a residence on Fayetteville Road following a report of a forced entry. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

August 9

ELLERBE — At 6:01 p.m., deputies responded to the Berry Patch on Cargo Road following a report of a suspect taking a catalytic converter, valued at $500, an NC registration plate, valued at $50, and a car antenna, valued at $15, from a Ford Taurus. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:52 p.m., police responded to South Brookwood Avenue following a report of a suspect pointing a Taurus .38 Special revolver, valued at $250, at a suspect. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:34 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect changing barcodes. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect entering and taking two Taurus 9MM handguns, valued at $724, three Glock 9MM handguns, valued at around $2,100, a black and silver Smith and Wesson 9MM handgun, valued at $399, a Ruger 5.7×28 pistol, valued at $799, shotgun shells, valued at $40, 9MM bullets, valued at $50, a Playstation 5, valued at $800, a Madden NFL 21 video game, valued at $75, a Call of Duty video game, valued at $75, and a NBA2K21 video game, valued at $75. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:03 p.m., police responded to a church on West Franklin Street following a report of a suspect damaging windows on the church, valued at $500, and a front door, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

August 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gardenia Street following a report of a suspect stealing an NC registration plate, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:00 p.m., police responded to Napa Auto Parts following a report of a suspect stealing a flashlight, valued at $29.99. The case is inactive.

August 11

HAMLET — At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of an unknown suspect entering a victim’s vehicle without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:07 p.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a temporary NC license plate, valued at $89. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:55 p.m., police responded to Belk on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle door, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:25 a.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect biting a victim on the back and neck. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:09 a.m., police responded to Richmond Memorial Park on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging a stone bench, valued at $800, and sign posted, $50. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect opening a back door and trying to enter. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pine Circle Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into am out-building and stealing Stihl hedge trimmers, valued at $100, a Dewalt battery pack, valued at $120, and unknown tools, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.