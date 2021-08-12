COVID-19 hospitalizations make up 22% of FirstHealth patients

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas is seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients in their facilities, who are now making up 22.4% of all of their hospitalized patients across their four campuses in the region as of Wednesday.

The Richmond County Health Department reported Wednesday that 20 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, and FirstHealth said in a press release that there are 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients total at the company’s facilities as of Thursday. A FirstHealth spokesperson did not respond by press time Thursday to comment on how severe the strain is on staff and resources currently.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in COVID-positive patients, and our hospitals and emergency departments are certainly feeling the strain of that rise,” FirstHealth Chief Medical Officer, Jenifir Bruno, M.D., said. “We encourage patients to only come to the emergency room if you’re experiencing an emergency.”

In Richmond County, the last four weeks have shown the following new case counts:

• July 15 – July 21: 93 new cases, 10 hospitalized, 114 active cases

• July 22 – July 28: 113 new cases, 13 hospitalized, 147 active cases

• July 29 – Aug. 4: 148 new cases, 16 hospitalized, 191 active cases

• Aug. 5 – Aug. 11: 157 new cases, 20 hospitalized, (county didn’t report active cases this Wednesday)

As a percentage of the people in the county who are over the age of 12 (the cutoff for vaccine eligibility at this point) 47.5% of the county’s population is vaccinated.

The restrictions they announced last week remain in place. Those restrictions are:

• Hospital Inpatient, Surgery and ICU patients — One healthy adult support person. Patients are encouraged to identify one support person for the duration of their stay.

• Hospital Outpatient (for example, lab testing, imaging or cardiology testing at a FirstHealth hospital) — One healthy adult support person.

• Emergency Department — One healthy adult support person.

• Women & Children’s — One healthy adult support person for laboring and obstetric patients for the duration of their stay.

• All FirstHealth Clinics — One healthy adult support person, but we encourage visitors to wait in their car to limit the number of people in waiting room.

The hospital has also stated that visitors should not visit any FirstHealth locations if they have one or more of the following symptoms: fever, new and unexplained cough, shortness of breath, or if they have encountered a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

FirstHealth Primary Care providers are continuing to deliver routine care to patients, including wellness visits and normal appointments. There is also a virtual option via the FirstHealth On the Go app. The hospital this week

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. Tests will be available from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday beginning July 27 following recent increases in new COVID-19 cases.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth. A new location for the tests will be announced each Friday for an unknown number of weeks. The sites will rotate through the county.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.