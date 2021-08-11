School is back in session for REaCH

HAMLET — Classes for the 2021-2022 school year began at Richmond Early College High School Wednesday morning.

They have the earliest start date among every other school in the county.

“It’s amazing how much energy that [the staff] gets from our students being in the building,” Principal Joy Harrelson said.

Harrelson added that she’s excited that in-person learning will be the standard for this school year.

Masks were worn by all students in the building. Per a vote by the Richmond County Schools Board of Education on Aug. 3, universal masking is required among all students at every grade level, regardless of vaccination status.

Students in Shannon Brayboy’s 10th grade Civic Literacy and Economics classroom filled out “About Me” sheets for the first day.

Brayboy remarked how it feels like the very first day of high school ever for her class of sophomores since virtual learning impeded in-person attendance last year.

“It feels like I’m going to get lost, all my classes are so spread out,” said ninth grader Charlean Douglas.

For that reason, teacher Courtney Deane gave her students a tour of the school and pointed out everything that they needed to know.

Harrelson said that parents have been very willing to communicate with her any concerns that they have about this school year.

“I think this is where kids need to be,” she said, also noting that they’re all working together to mitigate any risks from COVID-19.

The first day of school for the rest of Richmond County Schools is August 23.

