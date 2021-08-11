More RSHS seniors complete their journey

Principal Jim Butler speaks to students at the second Raider graduation this year. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal The 2020-2021 RSHS Teacher of the Year Tiffany Covington told students that they will struggle in the future, but to always strive for excellence. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Class of 2021 at Richmond Senior High School officially added 78 seniors to its graduating class Wednesday night.

These students were able to graduate after recovering credits during two separate sessions of summer programming. Despite not attending the graduation ceremony held in June, these students were able to be rewarded for completing the same amount of academic credits.

“This was a second chance, an opportunity, and nearly every one of them took advantage of it,” Butler said to the Daily Journal in July after the first summer session.

RSHS has raised their graduation rate for the year to 84%, which is in-line with the average rate from the five years prior to the pandemic.

About 50 of the Seniors were present at Raider Stadium to walk across the football field and receive their diploma.

RSHS’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year, Tiffany Covington, delivered a speech at the ceremony.

“This evening, you are preparing to enter the door that leads to adulthood,” Covington said. “It is here and it begins this evening.”

She added that there will be times when these young individuals will struggle after graduation, but they should always strive for excellence.

“What I am asking from each of you is to meet those challenges, those obstacles, straight-on, with your head held high,” Covington said.

RSHS will hold their first day of classes for the 2021-2022 school year on August 23.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]