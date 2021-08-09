City Council to consider three building demolitions

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council will consider the demolition of three buildings at their meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Minimum housing proceedings began on a dilapidated building on Aslington Street in December of 2020. The owner, Tony Freeman, obtained a building permit to repair the dwelling, but no action has been taken since the Code Enforcement Officer issued a notice in July.

A dilapidated dwelling on Bickett Street did not have anyone attend a hearing after minimum housing proceedings began in March of 2021. Property owner BVGG Properties has been notified of the plans to demolish, but no action has been taken to date.

The third and final building to be addressed by City Council is located on Curtis Drive. The owners, Shamsul A. Khan and Shireen Islam, have communicated with the Code Enforcement Officer about the dwelling. They were notified to either repair or demolish the dwelling by July 27; no action has been taken to date.

City staff reappointment recommendations

• City staff recommends both Brent Neal and Antonio Evans be reappointed as in-city members for the Planning and Zoning Board.

• City staff recommends the City Council to recommend the Richmond County Board of Commissioners reappoint Caroline Thomas-Goodwin as the ETJ representative for the Board of Adjustment.

• City staff recommends the City Council recommend the Richmond County Board of Commissioners reappoint Tim Long as the alternate ETJ representative for the Board of Adjustment.

• City staff recommends Randy Warren and Marty Goodman be reappointed to the Historic Preservation Board.

• City staff recommends Jay Denham be appointed to fill the seat vacated by Tommy Wilson on the Historic Preservation Board.

• City staff has no recommendation for the two vacant seats that remain on the Historic Preservation Board.

• City staff recommends Malcolm McLester be reappointed and designated as chairman of the ABC Board.

• City staff recommends Elaine Wilson be reappointed to the Richmond County Public Library Board.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]