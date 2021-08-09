Clemmons memorial open today

ROCKINGHAM — A memorial for Sheriff James Clemmons is being held today at the Courthouse until 7 p.m.

It’s the only time that a service will be open to the public.

“I want to share that my dad was a great man,” said James Edward Clemmons III, the son of James Clemmons. “Time heals everything.”

Visitors at the memorial were seen carrying election signs from Clemmons run for Sheriff.

A celebration of life for Clemmons will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Cole Auditorium located at 1041 West Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to the J.E. Clemmons Grandchildren Trust Fund, address: 105 North Long Dr. in Rockingham, 28379.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]