‘This was a hard blow’: Pastors pray for county after Sheriff’s passing

ROCKINGHAM — Mourners for Sheriff James Clemmons formed a prayer circle outside of the Courthouse steps at Sunday afternoon to pray for his family, law enforcement and emergency services staff, and the county.

Pastors and ministers across denominations, plus law enforcement personnel and community members, took turns speaking at the event, some sharing memories of the sheriff and others calling on the crowd to be strong in the wake of losing such a towering figure in the community. They gathered around a Sheriff’s Office cruiser adorned with wreaths and flowers from well wishers.

Clemmons passed away at his home on Thursday due to natural causes, according to county officials.

Reverend Thomasine Cox, associate minister at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, organized the event through her organization, M.E.G. (Mothers Experiencing Grief), of which Clemmons was a big supporter from the outset. She said that the Holy Spirit impressed upon her the need to gather everyone together to pray for the community during this time.

“This was a hard blow — a lot of us knew him on a personal level,” Cox said after the ceremony.

Cox said that Clemmons was instrumental in helping her form M.E.G. and to pursue nonprofit status. The group was holding monthly group support meetings for parents who have lost a child until the pandemic hit. Long-term, they hope to start scholarship funds for children left without a parent dur to gun violence. They’re planning to resume regular meetings in October.

“Any way that a mother loses a child, we want to embrace them,” Cox said.

Those who led prayers were, Bishop Dr. David Brown, who prayed for Clemmons’ family, Pastor Michael Griffin of East Rockingham United Methodist and Cordova United Methodist, who delivered a message specifically for emergency first responders, and Rev. Pat Bennett who prayed for the county as a whole.

“I pray right now that you lord would continue to guide and direct them,” Griffin said. “Let them know that there is somebody there for them. Give them strength and compassion they need in the times that they need them.”

Griffin added that people always need help from first responders, and it’s necessary to give thanks for the important work that they do.

Lt. Andy Ansley with the Rockingham Police Department recalled seeing Clemmons, who he had met previously but wasn’t close with at the time, on the scene of an accident just after he was elected to the position. He said that officers were often shocked that the sheriff was showing up to scenes himself.

“I walked up to him, I said ‘Thank you Sheriff,’ and he had a little smile on his face because he was the sheriff now!” Ainsley said. “I enjoyed working with him. He was a great man and I’ll miss him.”

Hamlet Police Chief Dennis Brown said that while he has only known Clemmons for a brief time, he saw what made .

“He’s what’s right in law enforcement, he’s what’s right for police officers, he set an excellent example for others to follow,” Brown said. “He’s going to be missed.”

After the prayers, Cox gave the floor to the only uniformed Sheriff’s Office representative in attendance, Sgt. McDole who was standing guard by the door to the Courthouse. McDole declined to speak but thanked everyone for their support.

A celebration of life for Clemmons will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Cole Auditorium located at 1041 West Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to the J.E. Clemmons Grandchildren Trust Fund, address: 105 North Long Dr. in Rockingham, 28379.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected] Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]