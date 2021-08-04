RSHS graduation rate returns to pre-pandemic level

HAMLET — A total of 410 students at Richmond Senior High School were able to recover credits during its two sessions of summer programming.

At the end of the first session of RSHS’s summer program, 61 seniors were added to the Class of ‘21 graduates. This raised their unofficial graduation rate to 81%, according to Dr. Kate Smith, executive director of curriculum and instruction.

For the past five years, the RSHS graduation rate has been between 80% and 84%.

At the end of the second session of RSHS’s summer program, 17 seniors earned enough credits to graduate. This raised their unofficial graduation rate to 84%.

“That’s a huge success for Richmond Senior and that team and for our district,” Smith said.

A graduation ceremony for RSHS students who graduated through the summer program will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Raider Stadium.

“This is without a doubt the best [summer program] I’ve ever seen and I’ve been around the school system about 35 years,” Richmond County Board of Education Member Joe Richardson said. “I appreciate the effort on everybody’s part.”

K-9 Summer Camps attracted over 2,100 students

About 800 students attended the first session of the K-5 summer camps. East Rockingham Elementary had the highest daily attendance with 155 students.

The second session of K-5 camp hosted 560 students. Overall, 47% of eligible K-5 students attended camp.

Over 360 students attended the first session of 6-8 summer camp. Rockingham Middle School had the highest daily attendance with 115 students.

The second session of 6-8 camp hosted 240 students. Overall, 35% of eligible 6-8 students attended camp.

At the Ninth Grade Academy, 178 students were invited to attend summer camp. A total of 164 students earned credits through summer camp. Smith reported that 97% of students are in good academic standing to continue to Richmond Senior High School next year.

Smith said that there will soon be a report from the state measuring the growth of students from a pre-assessment before camp to their post-assessment.

