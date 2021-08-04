Search for suspect in Arthur Circle shooting continues

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has not yet apprehended Larry Donald Williams III, 21, of Rockingham, who is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on July 24.

Williams, along with Devon Ma’Quan Douglas, 21, also of Rockingham, are both facing one felony count each of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 report of shots fired and one person possibly being shot at Arthur Circle in Rockingham. At the scene, deputies located Kristopher Antonia McNeil, 35, of Arthur Circle in the front yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

A semiautomatic hand gun magazine, along with 30 shell casings, were found on the ground at the scene. According to documents from the Clerk’s Office, McNeil sustained eight gunshot wounds to his torso, nine to his right leg, one in his left arm and one in his right arm.

He was treated at the scene and flown to a trauma center, and is expected to survive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There was an adult and their child in the building that the suspects allegedly fired into.

Douglas was arrested while in court for an unrelated case.

Douglas is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond at the Richmond County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]