Richmond Co. COVID-19 death toll now 107

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-19-related death of a county resident Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to 107.

This comes a day after three COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday afternoon, each occurring in the previous 72 hours, making three straight business days in which a death was reported, and six total since Friday when two were reported.

This is the 15th virus death since April 27, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since March 10. There have been 56 local deaths in 2021, with a significant drop off since mid-February. New COVID-19 cases have been increasing over recent weeks. Between Wednesday July 21 and July 28 there were 113 new cases, compared to 93 over the previous week. As of the 28th, there are 13 people hospitalized with the virus, 134 in home isolation and 147 active cases.

The 107 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 19 African American females, 16 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Native American males, 31 Caucasian females and 34 Caucasian males. Eighty of the deceased have died in a hospital, 21 have died at another healthcare facility and six have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 40-49: 3

• 50-59: 13

• 60-69: 30

• 70-79: 30

• 80 & up: 30

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.

Getting vaccinated

Vaccines are available free of charge at the Health Department. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone age 18 and over can receive the Moderna and Pfizer are available with no appointment needed. Parents of children ages 12-17 who want the Pfizer vaccine for their child can call 910-417-4909 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are also available at several local pharmacies and some physician offices.