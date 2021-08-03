Masks required for RCC students in classroom

HAMLET — Masks will be required for Richmond Community College students in the classroom for the upcoming semester.

“If you’re in the classroom, whether you’re vaccinated or not, we require the mask,” RCC President Dr. Dale McInnis said.

McInnis said their game plan is to be selective about masks. For large gatherings, such as the upcoming summer graduation, masks will be required.

RCC will not require proof of vaccination for enrolled students.

“We’re not in a position or equipped to be able to do that effectively,” McInnis said.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 in a classroom, but masks are enforced, that classroom does not have to suspend in-person learning.

Recent orders from Governor Roy Cooper do not apply to universities or community colleges. McInnis said that some colleges are requiring evidence of vaccination, while others are maintaining COVID-19 practices from previous semesters.

McInnis encouraged students to get the vaccine and said they’ve been proven to work. He also added that far too many people are not taking advantage of the vaccine.

When students enroll for classes next semester, there will be a vaccination clinic at RCC on August 16 and 17.

“We’re safe, taking this seriously, but we’re not overreacting,” McInnis said. “And we’re not going to set ourselves up where people can’t learn and we can’t function.”

McInnis added that these policies could look different even just a few weeks from now and that everybody will have to adapt.

“This is where we are right now getting ready for the beginning of the semester and we’re going to follow the numbers and listen to folks,” McInnis said.

Enrollment down around NC

McInnis said that their enrollment numbers are approaching their 2020-21 school year numbers, which is still a 10% decrease from normal.

At a recent college meeting in Boone last week, McInnis said that 57 out of 58 community colleges in NC are reporting a decline in enrollment.

“We’re not alone,” McInnis said. “I think we’re well equipped to move forward into this year.”

He said they’ve increased their efforts of outreach and marketing, but they’re taking it one student at a time.

RCC leads in gateway math success

A 2021 report on performance measures for community colleges in NC stated that RCC has the highest level of success for students taking their entry level math courses.

At RCC, 64% of students pass their gateway math course. The measure for system excellence is 54.5%.

McInnis said the results from the report show that RCC is very comparable to colleges around the area, however, there were reductions in all measures across the board.

“This is a step back for us from last year,” McInnis said. “In light of it being during the pandemic, we felt like we did pretty well.”

RCC’s licensure pass rate index was above the college average due to their nursing program, McInnis added.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]