Hoffman dedicates bench to family that perished in accident

Friends, family and community members gather at Hoffman Town Park to dedicate a bench in memory of the family of four that were killed in an accident on July 2. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Tesmond Thomas, 28, La’Tany’a Jones, 26, Judah Thomas, 4, and Levi Thomas, 6. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal The bench dedicated in Hoffman Town Park. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

HOFFMAN — The Town of Hoffman, along with St. Joseph’s of the Pines, on Tuesday dedicated a bench in Hoffman Town Park in memory of the family of four that were killed in an accident on U.S. 1 along the Richmond-Moore County line on July 2.

The Daily Journal previously reported Tesmond Thomas, 28, La’Tany’a Jones, 26, Judah Thomas, 4, and Levi Thomas, 6, all of Rockingham, were each killed when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on the afternoon of July 2.

“I was contacted by St. Joseph’s of the Pines (in Southern Pines),” Hoffman Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly previously told the Daily Journal. “The grandfather of the kids (Sterald Eugene Jones) works there, and they want to purchase a bench and they want to dedicate this bench and donate (it) in remembrance of the kids who used to come to the park and play.”

The bench sits near the playground on the right side of the park, beneath some trees. It is adorned in flowers and emblazoned atop of it reads: “In Loving Memory of Levi and Judah Thomas.”

“What’s the purpose of a bench?” asked Jeff Hastings, chaplain for St. Joseph’s of the Pines. “It’s to rest. We’re tired and we see that bench and we rest. Jesus talked about that, he said, ‘Come all you who are weary and heavy-laiden.’ That’s us. We look for rest in all kinds of things, but we only find it in one way. And Jesus said, ‘And I will give you rest.’”

After the bench was unveiled, family members of the deceased released balloons into the air in their honor.

Prior to the dedication of the bench, Reverend Robert L. Dockery Sr. led those in attendance in prayer, St. Joseph’s of the Pines President Scott Brewton conducted the dedication and friends and family offered remarks in memory of the family.

“When children and young people leave this world too early, it’s hard to make sense of it,” Brewton said. “It hurts all the people who care about them. My sister once told me, when we lost a sibling too early, there’s a hole in your heart that won’t ever go away, that never heals. But with God’s help you will get by and you will move forward.”

