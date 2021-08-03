FirstHealth again restricts visitor access to facilities as COVID-19 cases rise

PINEHURST — In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases over recent weeks, FirstHealth of the Carolinas has restricted visitor access to the company’s hospitals in the region — effective Tuesday, Aug. 3 — just as it did in spring of 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Beginning Aug. 3, 2021, only one support person will be permitted to accompany patients in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics. For hospital inpatients, the support person can rotate, but only one person will be allowed inside the facility at a time.

Surgical and emergency department patients are encouraged to identify one healthy adult support person for the duration of the patient’s stay. Waiting rooms are closed for visitors of inpatients. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed, and no visitation is allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or patients who are under investigation, except during end-of-life situations.

Other safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 remain in place at all FirstHealth facilities. Patients, visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask throughout their time in the hospital or clinic. Visitors should not visit FirstHealth locations if they have one or more of the following symptoms: fever, new and unexplained cough, shortness of breath, or if they have encountered a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

FirstHealth’s updated visitation policy allows the following:

• Hospital Inpatient, Surgery and ICU patients — One healthy adult support person. Patients are encouraged to identify one support person for the duration of their stay.

• Hospital Outpatient (for example, lab testing, imaging or cardiology testing at a FirstHealth hospital) — One healthy adult support person.

• Emergency Department — One healthy adult support person.

• Women & Children’s — One healthy adult support person for laboring and obstetric patients for the duration of their stay.

• All FirstHealth Clinics — One healthy adult support person, but we encourage visitors to wait in their car to limit the number of people in waiting room.