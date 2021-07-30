Crump elected chairman of NC Wildlife Resources Commission

Related Articles Rockingham man charged with breaking and entering, drugs

RALEIGH — Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump has been elected chairman of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, after serving as vice chair since summer 2019.

Crump replaces David W. Hoyle, Jr. of Dallas, North Carolina, and Crump’s vice chair is now Thomas L. Fonville of Raleigh. Governor Roy Cooper appointed Crump to a six-year term as the District 6 commissioner of the NCWRC in 2017. The NCWRC described Crump, who owns a small farm in Mangum, as “a lifetime North Carolina sportsman, outdoorsman and conservationist and has always been a strong advocate for the preservation and enhancement of both the state’s wildlife and natural resources, particularly water management.”

“It’s an honor to be selected chairman by fellow commissioners. I’d like to thank Gov. Cooper for the opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve the Wildlife Commission in this leadership role,” stated Crump after being elected.

Former mayor of Rockingham and current chair of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina congratulated Crump on his new position.

“Congratulations to Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump for being elected today as Chairman of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission,” McLaurin said in a text. “Monty is long time conservationist and will be outstanding leader for this state agency. He was appointed by Gov. Cooper in 2017 and has earned the respect of people throughout NC.”

McLaurin added that the recent renovations to Hinson Lake are “a great example of local government partnership with NCWRC.” The Commissioner paid $25,000 of the $30,000 total cost for a series of improvements to Hinson Lake that began in fall 2020. The renovations included refurbishing the fishing pier, removing the existing dock and replacing it with a floating dock, installing a new boat ramp with improved grade and length, putting up new informative nature signs, adding more trash cans throughout the area, installing hard-surface tee pads for the disc golf course and repainting the Rotary Lodge.

Hinson Lake opened in 2007 and Rockingham has a 25-year lease on the property with the NCWRC at no cost which allows the city to have exclusive use of the property in exchange for preservation of the wildlife area.

Fonville, who has been on the Commission since 2013, founded Fonville Morisey Real Estate and is an avid angler and hunter. He has been regularly reappointed to the Commission at the recommendation of the House Speaker since 2013. He stated he’s looking forward to continuing to work with fellow commissioners and the agency’s passionate and knowledgeable staff. He enjoys learning about all the ways in which the Commission is such a good steward of the state’s wildlife and natural resources.

As part of its statutory authority, the 19-member commission establishes policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing, trapping, boating and lands management in North Carolina. Members serve until reappointed or replaced.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or call 910-817-3111.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]