Woman found dead on off-ramp, investigators believe homicide

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 25 discovered the body of a deceased woman beside the off-ramp to Haywood Cemetery Road from U.S. 220 North following a 9-1-1 call, and are looking for information about what led to her death.

The body has been identified as Lorie Ann Campbell (Cagle), 53, of Myers Lane. The emergency responders initially believed that Cagle had been struck by a car, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and investigators believe that this was an intentional act and are investigating the death as a homicide.

“Investigators ask that if anyone noticed a white female, accompanied by a dog, walking on U.S. 220 south of Ellerbe anytime Saturday or the early morning hours of Sunday to call the Richmond County Crime Stoppers or the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff James Clemmons in a press release.

The Richmond County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 910-997-5454 and the Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 910-895-3232.