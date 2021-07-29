Community to ‘pack’ Laurinburg Cinema after robbery

LAURINBURG — Richmond and Scotland residents have banded together to support the Laurinburg Cinema after its staff were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

There will be a “Pack the Place Out” event aimed at filling the seats for the 7 p.m. show on Thursday which will feature “Space Jam 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow,” according to the Cinema’s Facebook page. Chelsie Johnson, a Rockingham-based realtor with REMAX Southern Realty and one of the organizers for the event, said there are 260 seats available that have been pre-purchased and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Johnson said that support from both Richmond and Scotland residents has been “beautiful” because the two counties are typically rivals.

The Laurinburg Exchange reported this week that a male about 5 ft. 10 in. tall and wearing a gray coat, black pants, black bandana with a surgical style mask entered the Cinema at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 just before the 6 p.m. movie began. The suspect allegedly robbed three employees, and as he ran through the parking lot fired at one of the employees and again while crossing the street.

Anyone with information should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.