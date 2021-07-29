Three injured in Hamlet shooting, suspect not yet identified

HAMLET — Three people were left in critical condition after a shooting on Monroe Avenue in Hamlet Tuesday evening, and another man was arrested after an unrelated shooting Wednesday afternoon that didn’t result in any injuries.

The Hamlet Police Department dispatched officers at about 9:31 p.m. following a report of four people being shot, though officers only located three, according to Chief Dennis Brown. EMS transported them to the hospital where they were then airlifted to another hospital.

Brown said Wednesday afternoon that the last he had heard, the victims were still in critical condition. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

“We’ve received tips [on the identity of the perpetrators], our detectives and the SBI are following up,” Brown said, adding that he was grateful for the SBI’s support.

Brown encouraged anyone with information to call HPD at 910-582-2551 and ask to speak to Detective Zeppetella, or call Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a call came in of a suspect firing a weapon at a residence, which did not result in any injuries.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or call 910-817-3111.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]