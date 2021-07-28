Hoffman to dedicate bench in memory of Rockingham family

Hoffman Town Park Contributed Photo Related Articles

HOFFMAN — The Town of Hoffman will hold a dedication at 3 p.m. on August 3 for the family of four that perished in an accident on U.S. 1 along the Richmond-Moore County line on July 2.

The Daily Journal previously reported Tesmond Thomas, 28, La’Tany’a Jones, 26, Judah Thomas, 4, and Levi Thomas, 6, all of Rockingham, were each killed when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on the afternoon of July 2.

Hoffman Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly said the children’s grandfather, Sterald Eugene Jones, who lives in Hoffman, would often take them to play in the Hoffman Town Park, which inspired the town will install a bench in the park with their names on it to honor their memory.

“I was contacted by St. Joseph’s of the Pines (in Southern Pines),” Kelly said. “The grandfather of the kids works there, and they want to purchase a bench and they want to dedicate this bench and donate (it) in remembrance of the kids who used to come to the park and play.”

Kelly added that the dedication will be open to the public for those who wish to pay their respects.

Per their obituaries, the family was buried at St. Joseph Bible Church of God in the Windblow Community earlier this month.

Levi Thomas attended Washington Street Elementary School in Rockingham, while his younger brother Judah Thomas was getting ready to start pre-Kindergarten at Washington Street Elementary.

