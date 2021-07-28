Richmond County seeing worst community spread in NC

Related Articles

“Vaccination is still the best tool for prevention and is effective against both variants and all others of concern.” — Cheryl Speight, Interim Richmond County Health Director

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is the only county in the state that has been classified in the red (“critical community spread”) tier for COVID-19 spread as of July 17, the most recent data available. Despite this, the impact on the county’s treatment facilities for virus patients has been “slight.”

The Associated Press reported that Saturday was the state’s worst day for new COVID cases since April 30 with more than 2,000 North Carolinians reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. The current hospitalizations throughout the state are at their highest level since May 10. DHHS said in a press release this month that 99% of new cases are among those who are not vaccinated.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 County Alert System has five tiers: green (low community spread), light yellow (moderate), yellow (significant), orange (substantial) and red. Most counties are in the either light yellow or yellow tier, and 12 are in orange. The closest orange tier county is Hoke County.

Richmond County earned its red tier status with the following metrics reported on July 19, which used data from July 4 to July 17: at 14-day case rate per 100,000 of 283.30; a 14-day case count of 127; a 14-day percent positive rate of 10.9% (4th highest behind Clay, Graham, and Chowan counties), slight impact to its local hospital, and having an increase from the prior reporting period.

Among its adjacent counties, Richmond County has the third best rate of vaccination with 38% (16,853) of its population having received at least one dose of the vaccine and 35% (15,711) fully vaccinated. Richmond trails Moore and Scotland counties in this metric.

As cases have begun to rise once again, so has the prevalence and concern about variants of the virus. The Alpha and Delta variants are in North Carolina, and it’s spreading most rapidly among the unvaccinated, according to Dr. Davis Wohl, an infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill who spoke to the News & Observer this month.

“These variants have occurred since the beginning of the pandemic and will occur until more people here and abroad are vaccinated,” said Interim Richmond County Health Director Cheryl Speight. “Knowing if an individual has a certain variant does not change treatment or public health control measures. Vaccination is still the best tool for prevention and is effective against both variants and all others of concern.”

Richmond County saw 28 “breakthrough cases” of COVID-19, meaning cases in patients who are vaccinated, between July 1 and July 22. Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, an infectious disease physician with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, told the Daily Journal in February that while vaccines do not completely eliminate the risk for contracting COVID-19, they reduce the risk for severe cases of the virus more than any other treatment can.

“It makes (COVID-19) a cold,” Arnoczy said of the vaccines.

Vaccinations in Richmond County have varied in recent weeks. The weekly count is as follows:

• Week 6/24 – 6/30: 55

• Week 7/01 – 7/07: 33

• Week 7/08 – 7/14: 49

• Week 7/15 – 7/21: 86

COVID vaccines are available at the Health Department from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham. There is no charge for the vaccine and no appointment is needed.