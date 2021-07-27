Health Department increases COVID-19 test availability

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department has increased the availability of its free COVID-19 testing in light of the recent uptick in new cases.

Testing will now be available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Health Department located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Tests are done in the parking lot behind the building, and staff asks that patients enter through the Green Street entrance and follow the signs. These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance.

COVID vaccines continue to be available at the Health Department from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays. There is no charge for the vaccine and no appointment is needed.

Anyone age 18 and over can receive the Moderna and Pfizer are available with no appointment needed. Parents of children ages 12-17 who want the Pfizer vaccine for their child can call 910-417-4909 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are also available at several local pharmacies and some physician offices.

Richmond County this week reached 100 COVID-19-related deaths. There have only been eight since March 10, but cases are on the rise. There were 93 new cases between July 14 and July 21, and 10 people hospitalized as of the 21st.

The 100 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 18 African American females, 15 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Native American males, 29 Caucasian females and 31 Caucasian males. Seventy-five of the deceased have died in a hospital, 20 have died at another healthcare facility and five have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 40-49: 3

• 50-59: 11

• 60-69: 30

• 70-79: 28

• 80 & up: 27