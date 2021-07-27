County christens return of Speedway with ribbon-cutting

Richmond County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Emily Tucker recognizes Rockingham Speedway VP of operations Justin Jones Tuesday morning. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Speedway has been back in action in recent months, hosting a variety of events including a monster truck rally, paintball, drifting, and offering the public stock car driving experiences.

On Tuesday, the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials celebrated the “re-opening” of the Speedway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the finish line.

“Everybody asks me on a daily basis, whether by email, text, call or smoke signal, about racing,” said Justin Jones, the vice president of operations for Rockingham Speedway and Entertainment Complex. “I’m here to say right now — we are bringing racing back to The Rock.”

Jones said that starts with bringing back the grassroots racing series that originally made the track famous.

He added that there’s still a lot of work to be done, but that the long-term plan is to hopefully bring NASCAR back to the Speedway in some capacity.

“It’s a long haul,” Jones said. “It all starts with the support of the community. We definitely want to bring racing back to The Rock, starting with grassroots and working our way up to Tony Stewart’s SRX and getting up to NASCAR. You want experiences to be made here and memories to be made here.”

In addition to members of the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris, along with county commissioners Toni Maples and Andy Grooms, were on hand for the ceremony. Morris and Grooms offered some remarks.

“If you have lived in Richmond County long enough, you know that everybody says ‘there’s nothing to do’ — there’s no excuse for that anymore,” Grooms said. “We have a lot of things going on here. We want to see this place succeed. We want to see the second coming of The Rock.”

Morris added that the City of Rockingham is willing to help the Speedway bring the plans that they have in store come to fruition.

“You’ve got some exciting things going on and it’s a large conglomerate that has a history of doing new things and we’re excited you’ve invested here in the county to bring tourism here,” Morris said.

So far this year, the Speedway has hosted the CARS Tour’s tire testing, the MB Drift series, the Guardians First Responders Royale, which included paintball, the Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour and the SeatTime Racing School.

Future events this year include the Gear’d Up car show this weekend, Scream-a-Polooza on Halloween, a Red Cross blood drive on Sept. 9, the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience on Nov. 28, the return of Seat Time Racing School on Oct. 31 and of course culminating with the CARS Tour race on Nov. 6, also known as the LeithCars.com Race the Rock 125.

Jones also alluded to the possibility of having concerts at the Speedway with musical acts from a variety of genres, including country, hip-hop, rock-and-roll, R&B and EDM.

In May, Gov. Roy Cooper proposed that $10 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan funds be used towards remodeling the historic facility.

“If Gov. Cooper comes through with what he pledged for us, (North) Wilkesboro and Charlotte, then that’s going to put everything into hyperspeed,” Jones said. “Things like repaving the track, updating the suites, continuing all the landscape renovations and (updating) all these buildings that haven’t been updated since the ‘80s and ‘90s — we’re going to make them all up-to-date technology-wise, comfort-wise and just be prepared for any and everything.”

