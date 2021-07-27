Duke Energy awards $40k to RCC’s substation program

CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy has awarded $615,000 in grants to 19 workforce development and education programs in North Carolina, including $40,000 to the Richmond Community College Foundation, to help job seekers and students prepare for employment, particularly in the energy sector. The grants support innovative workforce education and training initiatives at community colleges, historically black colleges and universities, and nonprofits across the state.

These grants are part of Duke Energy’s investment in workforce development, which totals $6.3 million over the last five years, according to a press release. As North Carolina transitions to clean energy, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing in programs that aim to build the next generation workforce as well as create access to training and job skills that fit current community needs.

“At Duke Energy, we are helping build a diverse workforce for North Carolina by expanding access to training opportunities across the state, particularly in minority and underserved communities,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Our state is enjoying robust growth, and if employers and employees are going to benefit from that together, we must ensure that workers have the skills required by the industries looking to relocate here.”

The $40,000 awarded to the RCC Foundation will support the college’s Electric Utility Relay and Substation Technology program.

“Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation continue to partner with Richmond Community College by supporting the Electric Utility Substation and Relay Technology Program,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC, in a press release. “Through their generous support, the college has been able to continue to produce quality graduates from this program to work in the electrical utility industry.”

The following organizations received 2021 workforce grants:

Grant Recipients, Programs and Awards

• Catawba Valley Community College Foundation – Alternative Combustion Program Expansion ($20,000)

• Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Foundation – Substation Relay Technician Program ($40,000)

• FSIC American Innovation and Opportunity Fund – AIOF Dream Creators Work Force Development Program ($25,000)

• Gardhouse Limited – Career Journey Mapping for College Students of Color ($10,000)

• Gaston Innovation Group – TechWorks Academy ($20,000)

• Isothermal Community College – Protective Relay Education Enhancement Project ($30,000)

• Johnson C. Smith University – JCSU Career Pathways Experiential Initiative ($25,000)

• MeckEd – STEM Career Exposure ($15,000)

• myFutureNC – myFutureNC Workforce and Education ($100,000)

• Nash Community College Foundation – NCC Electric Lineworker Recruitment and Equipment Upgrade ($30,000)

• North Carolina A&T Foundation – Helping Orient Minorities to Engineering (H.O.M.E.) ($75,000)

• North Carolina Central University Foundation – Duke Energy EDGE Program – Project Based Learning ($50,000)

• Richmond Community College Foundation – Electric Utility Relay and Substation Technology ($40,000)

• Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation – Modernizing welding equipment to improve student learning ($25,000)

• She Built This City – Women in Trades ($10,000)

• USO of North Carolina – Service Member and Spouse Transitions in North Carolina ($20,000)

• Veterans Bridge Home – Veterans to Work ($15,000)

• Wake Technical Community College Foundation – Applied Engineering & Technologies Opportunity Grant ($40,000)

• Young Black Leadership Alliance – YBLA Career Development Program ($25,000)

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.