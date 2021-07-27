Man charged with shooting juvenile

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man believed to be responsible for the shooting of a juvenile over the weekend.

Vincent Darrel Cheatham, 32, of East Washington Street Ext. is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He has been placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call on Sunday that reported shots being fired and a person being shot at a residence on East Washington Street Ext. At the scene, deputies found a juvenile with a single gunshot wound to the forearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was flown to a trauma center and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe that Cheatham fired several rounds into a residence and one of these went through a wall and struck the juvenile.

Cheatham is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5.