County Crime Report: July 24

July 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to State Employee Credit Union at an unknown location following a report of a suspect cashing a counterfeit check, valued at $188, in a victim’s name. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site at South Grace Chapel Church Road near Eddie’s Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a portable hand washing station, valued at $700. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 3:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crawford Lane following a report of a suspect damaging five glass residential windows, valued at $450, and a front exterior door, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crawford Lane following a report of a suspect damaging three residential windows, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on East Washington Street following a report of a suspect possessing 9.5 grams of methamphetamine. The Rockingham Police Department charged William Curtis Hoffman. The RPD also charged Natalie Rachelle Banks for 2.5 grams of a green, leafy substance.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:36 p.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s residence and stealing a computer gaming system, valued at $3,000, miscellaneous clothing, valued at $400, Jordan shoes, valued at $100, and a mirror, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:45 p.m., police responded to O’tuels Food on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect taking $600 from a victim’s lost wallet. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:23 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s Nissan Frontier, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:18 p.m., police responded to an office building on Richmond Road following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s Ford Fusion, valued at $300, and breaking their windows, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect using a victim’s credit card to purchase hair supplies, valued at $635, unknown clothing, valued at $303.68, and a payment to Progressive Insurance, valued at $206. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:33 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of Carter Funeral Home following a report of a suspect cutting the catalytic converter off of a Ford Econoline, valued at $300, and a Cadillac Brougham, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:43 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Stihl edger, valued at $100, and Stihl weed eater, valued at $100. The case is active.

July 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:51 p.m., police responded to a residence on Short Street following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim by hitting them with a vehicle and stealing a Honda Accord, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:35 p.m., police responded to a garage on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect removing a license plate from a vehicle, valued at $28. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:43 a.m., police responded to a garage at Johnny’s Automotive on Mill Road following a report of a suspect removing a registration plate from a vehicle, valued at $36. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wilson Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing copper wire, valued at $300, out of an AC unit, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a parking lot at Beaverdam Church Road following a report of a suspect removing a catalytic converter from a Chevrolet, valued at $500. The case is active.

July 22

HOFFMAN — At 5:39 p.m., deputies responded to Bostic BP on Caddell Road following a report of a Honda Civic, valued at $1,500, being left at the convenience store because it was broken down and no longer being there. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 9:53 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Virginia Street following a report of a suspect prying a door, valued at $100, open at a residence. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 10:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Oasis Boulevard following a report of a dog killing eight goats, valued at $4,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

