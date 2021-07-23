Wholesale distributor coming to Rockingham in August

July 23, 2021 Daily Journal News, Top Stories 0
Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
Jackpot Pallets will be in the former Big Lots building off of East Broad Avenue. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Jackpot Pallets will be in the former Big Lots building off of East Broad Avenue.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

    ROCKINGHAM — Jackpot Pallets, a wholesale distribution company, will be coming to Rockingham in mid-August in the space formerly occupied by Big Lots next to the Food Lion on East Broad Avenue.

    “We’re looking forward to it,” Owner Sanad Nassar said. “I think this place will spark up and give a little more energy to the city.”

    Jackpot Pallets purchases items in bulk through contracts with larger companies such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

    Their Facebook page lists items as diverse as outdoor tools, electronics, toys, furniture and clothing.

    Nassar said that any big-box store that’s in the liquidation business is likely to have their products sold by the pallet at Jackpot. He said they’ve been buying 300 to 400 pallets weekly.

    Their original location is in Berea, Ohio. Nassar said opening a store in Rockingham was ideal because it was affordable.

    Jackpot Pallets is also looking to open locations in Chicago and the southside of Detroit. They’ve also been looking into moving to the West Coast.

    Nassar said their prices will be cheap and fair to the customers, and that he looks forward to the grand opening.

    “We’re hoping it helps out the city and the customers,” Nassar said. “Our ultimate goal is to pass along the savings to our customers.”

    Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

