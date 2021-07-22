Sheriff’s Office investigating East Rock fires

EAST ROCKINGHAM — A string of recent fires at abandoned structures in East Rockingham is being investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“Being they were all abandoned and no power it is pretty obvious they would have to of been set,” said Mayor Jay Childers in an email.

In the last 12 days, there have been three suspicious fires in East Rockingham.

On Saturday, July 10, a vacant home on Mill Road burned to the ground, and it had previously been set on fire three separate times.

On Friday, July 16, a structure in front of the former Sara Lee Plant on Mill Road caught fire, destroying its roof but leaving the walls standing. It was scheduled to be demolished two weeks from the day the fire occurred. This fire is being investigated by the Rockingham Police Department.

On Monday, July 19, a vacant home on Central Avenue burned to the ground.

East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless said there’s also one abandoned home on School Street that has been torched twice.

“We do have some information we are following up on,” Childers said. “We ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.”

The Richmond County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (910) 997-5454.

