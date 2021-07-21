Sheriff’s Office locates body in Ellerbe

Matthew Sasser Staff Writer

    ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located a body off of Sandhill Game Management Road between Ellerbe and Rockingham.

    A male was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from underneath a car and the jack collapsed, causing the car to pin the man.

    It appears that the man had been stuck there for several weeks, according to Detective Jay Childers with the Criminal Investigation Division in an email.

    The body will be sent to the N.C. Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh for positive identification.

    The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on the case. The MSCO has a report of a missing male since June 16 that is similar in description and clothing.

    This is a developing story.

