Suspect arrested in March hit and run

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a Rockingham man with a hit and run that resulted in a death.

Terry Thomas III, 36, of Ware Street, has been charged with one felony count each of felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and involuntary manslaughter.

The incident took place at 2:57 a.m. on March 2 at a Burger King on East Broad Avenue. The victim, Julie Poplin was likely run over by the suspect’s vehicle, according to an incident report. The crime was recorded as a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect’s vehicle was reported as a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and valued at $5,000.

Thomas was processed into the Richmond County Jail on July 18 and placed under a $150,000 secured bond. Thomas has a court date scheduled for July 29.

