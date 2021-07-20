County Crime Report: July 21

July 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Middle Street following a report of an unknown person purchasing items, totaling $2,494.54, using a victim’s account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Cartledge Creek Road following a report of an unknown person purchasing items, totaling $10,574, on a victim’s account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:46 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Eighth Avenue following a report of a suspect going into a residence and taking $1,000 in Us currency, a black bag with assorted drills, valued at $500, three black suitcases with assorted clothes, valued at $300, a blue tool box with assorted tools, valued at $200, and a title to a silver For Explorer. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 10:20 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDuffie Drive following a report of a suspect taking a green Polaris Sportman 5 four wheeler, valued at $7,000. The case is active.

July 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:21 a.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect damaging a window pane, valued at $100, and a door frame, valued at $150. The case is inactive.

HAMLET — At 10:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect opening an account in the victim’s name. The case is active.

July 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:21 a.m., police responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a commercial grill, valued at $449. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:27 p.m., police responded to Scaleybark Road following a report of a stolen or lost Hipoint 9MM handgun, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:34 p.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing heroin along with three needles. The Rockingham Police Department charged Roger Andrew Cox.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:51 a.m., deputies responded to a construction site on Roberdel School Road following a report of a suspect going on property and taking ten sheets of OSB board, valued at $70. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Russell Lear Hatchell.

July 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:12 a.m., police responded to a residence on Great Falls Circle following a report of a suspect slashing two tires, valued at $100, and a backdoor screen, valued at $60. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on North Grove Avenue following a report of a suspect hitting a victim’s vehicle left rear door, valued at $2,500. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:05 a.m., police responded to Richmond Road near Park Avenue following a report of a suspect operating an illegal motor vehicle on the roadway. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

HOFFMAN — At 11:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on North US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect taking a fire stick from a person’s room, valued at $45. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 9:58 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Derby Road following a report of a suspect taking a Stihl weed eater, valued at $200, and a Stihl leaf blower, valued at $200. The case is active.

July 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:43 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing two swings, valued at $79 and $139, and a playard, valued at $89. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect entering a home without consent and stealing an Element 21 inch flat screen television, valued at $150, an ONN 9 inch tablet, valued at $50, children’s clothing items, valued at $200, a 21 inch flat screen television, valued at $200, a Playstation 4, valued at $300, a Paw Patrol toys and learning mat, valued at $150, and a children’s bike, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:06 p.m., police responded to Double Vision bar on McNair Street following a report of a suspect dumping trash in a victim’s dumpster. The case is inactive.

July 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:26 p.m., police responded to Champion Ford following a report of a suspect taking a catalytic converter, valued at $100, off of a Ford F250. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:06 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing stolen firearms, including a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, valued at $600, two shotgun shells, a Smith and Wesson silver and black handgun, valued at $500, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber magazine, valued at $30, and a live .40 caliber round, valued at $8. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:54 p.m., police responded to Skyline Drive following a report of a suspect making a fake Facebook account and harassing victims. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:10 p.m., police responded to a parking lot of the Alco store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing a firearm and assaulting a victim. The suspect had a Taurus black 9MM handgun, valued at $250, a black 9MM magazine, valued at $10, and 12 unfired 9MM R-P Luger rounds, valued at $30. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kristopher Antonio McNeil.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:08 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing five bottles of Dove body wash, valued at $30, and four bottles of shampoo, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:37 p.m., deputies responded to the woods on North US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect taking a Ford Ranger, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

July 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:25 p.m., police responded to Derby’s Tailory following a report of a suspect cutting the catalytic converter, valued at $100, off of a Ford F-150. The suspect also stole a box containing ratchet straps, valued at $20. The case is active.

HOFFMAN — At 3:01 p.m., deputies responded to Meeting Place Market following a report of a suspect taking a catalytic converter, valued at $300. The case is active.

July 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:48 a.m., police responded to a residence on Goodman Street following a report of a suspect damaging a muffler, valued at $200, and attempting to steal vehicle parts. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:26 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a love seat, valued at $900, a brown couch, valued at $900, an end table iron, valued at $100, a wooden shelf, valued at $40, a kitchen table, valued at $200, and a wedding dress, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:48 p.m., police responded to a residence on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s vehicle and stealing a 9MM pistol, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on Circlewood Drive following a report of a suspect damaging a front door, valued at $250, and communicating threats. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gattis Street following a report of unknown suspect(s) taking white Apple Air Pods, valued at $130. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 8:08 p.m., deputies responded to a Food King on Main Street following a report of a suspect attempting to conceal and carry away a pack of Carolina Pride bacon, valued at $6, Georgia Red hot sausage, valued at $10, and Georgia Red smoked sausage, valued at $10. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Eighth Avenue following a report of a suspect entering a residence without consent and damaging a front door lock, valued at $1. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Central Avenue following a report of a residence, valued at $15,000, suspiciously catching fire. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deweese Avenue following a report of fraudulent charges involving a NC registration plate. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:05 p.m., deputies responded to North US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect opening a bank account in a victim’s name. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street following a report of an unauthorized bank account opened in a victim’s name. The case is active.

July 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:27 a.m., police responded to a residence on Valley Hill Drive following a report of a suspect taking a pocketbook, valued at $100, and $6,000 in currency. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:29 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of Perdue Farms on Long Drive following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $700, off of a Toyota Tundra and stealing the vehicle exhaust system, valued at $500. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:43 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Stihl edger, valued at $100, and a Stihl weed eater, valued at $100. The case is active.

