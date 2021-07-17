Fire topples roof of abandoned Rockingham structure

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

A building adjacent to the former Sara Lee plant on Mill Road caught fire Friday morning around 11 a.m. causing requiring response from multiple fire departments to address including the Rockingham Fire Department, Hamlet Fire Department, Cordova Fire and Rescue and the Northside Volunteer Fire Department. The building’s roof has entirely collapsed, but the outer walls remain standing. The building still had small flames smoldering Friday afternoon, giving off a steady stack of light smoke. No cause has been determined and no one was injured, according to RFD.