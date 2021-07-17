Leak Street Alumni programs halted; prepping for fall

Courtney Wall and students on a trip to the pool. Photos contributed by Courtney Wall Photos contributed by Courtney Wall Bridgett Short teaching a cooking class. Photos contributed by Courtney Wall Having some fun on stage at the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. Photos contributed by Courtney Wall Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Renovations have been ongoing during the Center’s extended offseason. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The hallways of the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center have been empty for the last 16 months, but staff and volunteers are preparing to resume programming in the fall.

The Leak Street Alumni haven’t been able to hold their summer camp for two consecutive seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trips to the pool, basketball tournaments, bowling, karate and beauty pageants have all been conspicuously absent.

Volunteer Program Manager Hazel Robinson said that the CDC guidelines for their type of programs were announced in May. By then, there wasn’t enough time to adequately prepare.

“People have missed out,” Robinson said. “We want to see the community grow, especially the children. Not grow in numbers, but to expound on the children’s knowledge. We want them to grow academically, socially, emotionally, behaviorally to prepare them for the future.”

The Kids Cafe, which provides students with a hot lunch, will resume in September and their afterschool program is scheduled to kickstart in October. The LSA is currently looking for sources of funding for their afterschool program.

“It’s not just an afterschool program,” Bruce Stanback said. “It’s a pregnancy prevention program, it’s a gang awareness prevention program. It prevents kids from getting into a whole lot of other situations they might get themselves into. I think it’s important to have something in place for those kids, just a safe haven for them to come to.”

Stanback said a lot of kids haven’t been in the class since the pandemic. For students to even do basic things like pay attention and follow rules, Stanback added that it will be a major issue that they’re going to work on with children.

“We’re in the process now of developing a more intensive program,” Stanback said. “Whatever the community needs, we’re hoping that this center will be able to provide that for them. This will be the go-to place.”

Courtney Wall, a current graduate student at Walden University and Director of the Summer and Afterschool Programs, said the socialization of students will be the most important skill for the fall.

Wall started working for the LSA as her first summer job in the eighth grade. She then worked at their camp every summer during college.

“It’s learning how to work with everyone,” Wall said. “We’re just trying to keep a positive image in the community.”

Wall said that kids still reach out to her for references for jobs and school.

Their program typically has between 50-60 participants from across Richmond County, but they can accommodate up to 100.

“The alumni, even though we’re kind of scattered across the United States, we continue to work together, having reunions and fundraisers to supplement this center financially as much as possible,” Robinson said.

Stanback said the Center is also planning on adding more programs for young adults and senior citizens. Currently, the Center is undergoing renovations inside and outside the building.

“We’re just hoping that this Center will be the impetus for everything else that happens and improves in the community,” Stanback said, echoing comments that he made at the Rockingham City Council meeting on Monday night. “Not just appearance-wise, but providing programming that fits the needs of the community”

