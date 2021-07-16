Daily Journal launching email newsletter

Related Articles

The Richmond County Daily Journal has released a comprehensive newsletter highlighting the people, events and activities that affect the lives of our readership.

The Daily Journal Newsletter is free to all who wish to subscribe. To sign up, simply go to the yourdailyjournal.com website and fill out the “Get Daily Headline E-Newsletters” information box located along the right hand rail of our homepage. It asks only for your email and first and last name, once those are filled in click “subscribe.”

“Newspapers are constantly evolving,” Regional Publisher Brian Bloom said in explaining the move to a newsletter on non-print publication days. “We wanted to find a mechanism that will provide pertinent information in a condensed format.”

The print editions on Wednesdays and Saturdays will remain unchanged. Information previously contained in the paper’s e-edition, available to subscribers only, will now be available for those who don’t pay for the standard edition. This means that you will get all of our top headlines directly to your inbox promptly at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.

“We will continue to cover all the news our readers expect,” Bloom reiterated. “And our print edition, available each Wednesday and Saturday, can provide even more comprehensive coverage.”

Readers are urged to sign up today at no charge to stay informed about the latest in Richmond County news.