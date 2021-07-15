RMS students earn honors at National Beta Convention

Eight members of the Rockingham Middle School Junior Beta Club attended the annual National Junior Beta Convention at the Swan and Dolphin Hotel and Resort in Orlando, Florida, held on June 26-July 2, 2021. Members of the club competed in the following competitions: Jewelry Making, Visual Arts, Mixed Media, Color Photography, Marketing and Communications, Rapid Response, and Academics.

Rising eighth grader, Tristan Bullard, competed with the best and the brightest from Texas to Missouri and honorably placed as a finalist in science.

The national award presented to Bullard is a capstone of a long list of academic honors that he has received while attending Rockingham Middle School, having also qualified for the national competition after placing first in the state in science in 2020.

The Rockingham Middle Beta chapter also placed second in the Rapid Response Leadership Challenge in which teams of five to eight students engage in on-demand creative and critical thinking exercises. The eighth-grade team for this event was comprised of the following students: Joe Parsons, Cash Monroe, Hanna Smith, Jacey McRae, and Jack Hawkins.

In addition to student competitions, the national gathering included conference meetings, officer elections and guest speakers.

The National Junior Beta Club promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among secondary students.

Please wish the Rockets continued success as they strive to compete nationally at the 2022 National Junior Beta Convention held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.