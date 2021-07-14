Basketball camp ministers to players

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — C.H.U.R.C.H. basketball camp hosted their first summer camp session in Dobbins Heights over the last two weeks.

Coach Chellia “Church” Nelson said they’re teaching kids the fundamentals of the game and preparing them for future success through ministry.

“Some of them came in not knowing how to dribble!” Nelson said. “Now, as we taught them, they’re low, crossing over, or stepping back right.”

C.H.U.R.C.H. is an acronym for “Crossover, Hard work, Unique, Reachable, Character and Heart.” Nelson plans on traveling with this program across North Carolina. There’s a potential C.H.U.R.C.H. camp in the city of Raeford.

Nelson said a love for young people inspired her to start this camp. She wants to let the students in her camp know that God can do great things in their life.

The camp was offered for free in its inaugural session.

“[Let’s] give them something to re-motivate them, to build their character, build their self-esteem and get back into the groove of things,” Nelson said. “Part of the goal of this ministry is to help children with their mental health and give them opportunities to succeed.”

Nelson grew up in the south Hamlet projects. She played basketball at Richmond Senior High School, then played at Louisburg College before transferring to Winston-Salem State University.

At WSSU, Nelson ranks third all time in career points with 1,434.

“I’m excited for Chellia Nelson and this camp,” said L’Tona Lamonte, the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Winston-Salem State University who is a former teammate of Nelson. “I know that the sky is the limit.”

Lamonte delivered a speech to the students about perseverance and how they can apply the lessons that they’ve learned from camp at an end of camp ceremony on Wednesday.

Lamonte said this program is definitely something that other communities can adopt. She was impressed that these students understood basketball terminology, which a lot of current students lack.

Coach Joyce Spruill, the first woman inducted into the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame, also talked to the students about how basketball and their faith intersect.

Nelson is the author of “From Giftedness to Ministry,” which is about the miracles and blessings that have been brought into her life. Each student in the camp is receiving a copy of her book. She said that she hopes all of the children in the program take their skills to the next level into rec leagues and middle and high school teams.

“I want to show people if you live for God, God will do great and mighty things in your life,” Nelson said. “The Lord placed it on my heart to do this for free and we’ve seen the fruits of our labor.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]