South Rockingham residents call for city to help revitalize area

ROCKINGHAM — Wanda Wall Spivey, Ph.D., addressed the Rockingham City Council about a forthcoming plan to revitalize Rockingham’s historically Black neighborhood in the south side.

Spivey, a current resident of Ohio who grew up on Skipper Street in Rockingham, delivered a petition signed by five residents of Rockingham stating that there are multiple structures that create health hazards in the community.

In accordance with Section 150.104 of the City of Rockingham Land Use codes, the City Building Inspector must begin preliminary investigation to determine the validity of the danger of these structures.

The petition included a list of properties that were considered a concern, along with photos of each property.

Spivey obtained her Ph.D. in Public Policy with a focus on rural economic development from The Georgia Institute of Technology. Her career experience includes being a marketing executive in Fortune 100 companies and advising local and state officials on economic development and public policy issues.

Spivey said that a return trip to Rockingham six months ago created a desire to implement change.

“It all hit me at once,” Spivey said. “I felt like I had turned into 1947 Mississippi. The contrast was stark because the rest of the city looked so great.”

Spivey said the conditions of the homes that she saw was “unacceptable.”

She recited a litany of people, including Harry Stanback, Leonard Ellerbe, and Dr. Cecil Gordon, as successful individuals whose achievement can be attributed to growing up in their respective homes in Rockingham.

“That part of Rockingham may not look great,” Spivey said. “But I promise you, there are more Ken Blackwells, there are more Harry Stanbacks, there are more Wanda Walls in there. It would be to the city’s advantage to [create] a safe, enjoyable place to live. That’s what we all want.”

Spivey asked that the revitalization of southside Rockingham appear on future official policy agendas of Council meetings.

Mayor, Stanback address concerns

Bruce Stanback wrote a letter to Mayor Steve Morris regarding the conditions in one of Rockingham’s predominantly minority neighborhoods. It’s unclear what was said in that letter, but Spivey that she had read the letter and was encouraged by the mayor’s response.

Morris replied to Stanback, in a letter dated March 16, that he disagreed with Stanback’s assertion that the City has neglected to provide basic city services to the South Side neighborhood.

“Almost one third of the City’s building condemnations over the last 12 years occurred in this specific neighborhood — an area that comprises only 2.3 percent of the City’s total jurisdiction,” wrote Morris. “The City has always actively sought to address all public health and safety issues related to unsafe buildings and public nuisances.”

The letter adds that some issues are beyond the City’s ability to regulate, such as community appearance.

“We know that we have to have cooperation with the City,” Stanback said to City Council. “We’re just asking that we have a good working relationship so that we can get some of those things done. If we don’t get them done, in 30 years, there won’t be a community.”

Stanback cited a year-long problem that he’s noticed on Zion Street that has not been adequately addressed, despite repeated attempts with the City to correct it.

During a morning walk on Fayetteville Road, he noticed a similar pothole that was fixed within a week.

“It’s little things like that,” Stanback said. “We pay taxes too. Our potholes should be filled as soon as other folks potholes are filled.”

He added that he hopes discussions surrounding a community revitalization project continue, and that The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center is going to be a part of that.

J.C. Watkins also addressed City Council and echoed the comments made by Spivey and Stanback. He said anyone is free to reach out to him for any help.

“I’m going to do all I can,” Watkins said. “Leak Street is going to be part of that solution.”

Revisiting 40-year-old revitalization effort

Spivey said that in order for this venture to be successful, it needs to be anchored by constant work and communication with the community.

City Manager Monty Crump said he was very familiar with the concerns mentioned by Spivey. As an intern, Crump worked out of a house on Skipper Street administering a Community Development Block Grant in 1982-83.

“It is disappointing to sit here over 30 some years later and see the blight that has returned that we corrected,” Crump said.

He added that homes that have been vacated by their owners is difficult to address, especially when they may have passed away and their children aren’t concerned about the property. Morris later called the issue “absentee ownership.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” Crump said. “We’re tearing down houses that we revitalized less than 40 years ago.”

Crump estimated that more than $7 million was spent on the revitalization project almost 40 years ago. He didn’t know an exact cost, but guessed that the money spent on a similar project would need to be double or triple that amount in today’s economy.

Spivey remembered those efforts clearly, because she was a direct beneficiary.

“We’re willing to engage and have a discussion,” Crump said. “We don’t want to do something now that 30 years from now, some city manager, mayor, City Council are having this same conversation.”

Spivey agreed, and said that the key word is “sustainable.”

“I know what it used to be, I know what it can be, I know what it should be,” Spivey said.

Spivey said that, ideally, this plan includes more spaces for senior citizens and children, more green space, well-lit streets and public art.

“It’s going to be safe, clean, healthy, and beautiful,” Spivey said. “I think that we can do it. There is a coalition of people, who live here now and people who have moved away, who have equally committed to do whatever takes to get that part of Rockingham looking like the rest.”

Duke Energy contract approved

The City Council unanimously approved a 60-year franchise renewal with Duke Energy. It will last from August 10, 2021, to August 9, 2081.

In the agreement, Duke Energy is granted the right and authority to construct, install and replace electrical facilities in Rockingham, and given authorization to transmit power.

The terms outline that any alteration to a street must be restored by Duke Energy to its original state, or they may be subject to a fine.

RPD completes risk review

A presentation by the North Carolina League of Municipalities recognized the Rockingham Police Department for completing the Law Enforcement Risk Management Review. Matthew Selves, a Public Safety Risk Management Consultant, led the presentation Tuesday. This review assesses a department’s adherence of the best police practices, policies and procedures.

