Portion of U.S. 74 Bypass will be repaved

ROCKINGHAM — A section of the U.S. 74 Bypass will be resurfaced due to a new $5 million contract, according to a press release by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Barnhill Contracting of Rocky Mount will mill, resurface and restripe 11 miles of roadway between Mark’s Creek near Airport Road and just east of U.S. 74 Business.

Sections of Airport, Richmond, Gin Mill and Cargo roads will also be repaved.

The construction is scheduled to begin on July 26 and is expected to last through mid-November on the bypass and next summer for the secondary roads.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays on these roads during construction.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

This is a developing story.

