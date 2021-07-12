East Rock house destroyed after 3rd fire in area

Related Articles Man charged with arson after manhunt caused school lockdown

ROCKINGHAM — A vacant home on Mill Road in East Rockingham burned to the ground Sunday night as a result of a “suspicious fire.”

It’s the third time that the East Rockingham Fire Department has responded to a fire at this building.

“Once they got there, it was obviously to the point of no return,” Fire Chief Bill Bayless said. “We didn’t try to put it out. We just let it burn.”

The Sheriff’s Office estimated there to be $9,000 in damage. The fire crew responded at around 10:30 p.m. following a call from a Sheriff’s deputy. Cordova Fire & Rescue also responded. Both crews were finished by 1:00 a.m.

Bayless said it was impossible to determine where the fire started. There were no utilities in use in the house and no furniture was displayed. On previous visits, Bayless said a mattress was seen in the house. Bayless said it was his belief that an individual started the fire.

The vacant home was isolated, according to Bayless. Years ago, homes on both sides of the building had burned.

Bayless said the fire department has had many problems with abandoned structures throughout East Rockingham, and that homeless people often use these buildings.

The Sheriff’s Office rides through these areas on a regular basis, but Bayless said all that the ERFD is able to do is keep an eye on these houses.

Bayless advised individuals to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-997-8283 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 if they have any information relevant to the fire.

