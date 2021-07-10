WATCH: Bikers ride for charity

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Over 130 riders participated in the 7th Annual Carolina Motorcycle Charity Rider’s Association on Saturday.

Coordinator Robert McRae said it was the most participants they’ve ever had. They raised more than $3,500 for bikers who have been injured or killed while riding.

Police escorts from four different counties guided the bikers from Biltmore Drive in Rockingham to Fayetteville. McRae said that in all the years they’ve been doing this charity ride, they’ve haven’t had an accident yet.

“We’re trying to get all motorcycle riders in [the association], McRae said. “The more members we have, the more people we can help. If anything happens to our guys, we take care of them.”

The Fayetteville Harley Davidson provided food for the event.

The Carolina Motorcycle Charity Rider’s Association is a non-profit organization that has 193 members across 17 counties in North Carolina.

McRae said that next July they would love to have over 200 participants in the ride. He also thanked all of the law enforcement for their assistance.

