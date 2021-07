Clifford Hudson shoots pool at the East Rockingham Senior Center’s first day reopening to the public. Hudson said going to the senior center and playing pool is a great way to get some exercise. “I’m not one to sit around the house,” Hudson laughed. Even though the center just reopened, a group of regular pool players were already asking if they could show up early the next day. Director Donna Luther said she’s excited about reopening their facility to their members.