Hamlet Senior Center achieves high honor

Seniors play BINGO at the Hamlet Senior Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Seniors play BINGO at the Hamlet Senior Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hamlet Senior Center members take a free Fourth of July-themed painting class. Photo courtesy of Heather Henry

ROCKINGHAM — The Hamlet Senior Center has been certified as a center of excellence, a title reserved for senior centers that provide exemplary service and opportunities to their members.

The only other senior center within the region of Bladen, Hoke, Scotland, Robeson and Richmond County to receive this award is the East Rockingham Senior Center.

“It is no small feat to be recognized by the state as a center of excellence,” said HSC Director Sarah Locklear. “It is an honor to have this title awarded again to the HSC because it recognizes our endeavors and keeps us striving forward. We’re willing to go above and beyond — that is what makes us a center of excellence.”

The certification process reviews the previous five years of center programs, activities and special events. Each senior center must provide documentation for the events, newsletters, and other operations the center performs during that time. All of that information is compiled for the Senior Center Operations and Program Evaluation (SCOPE).

“Getting certified is a lot of work,” Locklear said. “It’s pulling records, finding records, keeping track of records, data.”

Locklear, who has been with the HSC since February of 2019, said her job was to revamp and restructure some of their activities leading up to their assessment. All of the information has to be updated on a continuous basis.

“Absolutely they’re deserving,” East Rockingham Senior Center Director Donna Luther said about HSC receiving the recognition.

She added that their two facilities are always in communication with each other.

“The staff has to be on board, everybody is involved,” Luther said in order to be a center of excellence. East Rockingham Senior Center has been a center of excellence since 2012, and expect to be renewed in 2022.

The HSC has 969 members. They average around 25 visitors a day who attend their programs since the pandemic. From Sept. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020, they never had less than an average of 46 visitors per day for a month (December), and at the most over that period they had 65 visitors per day for a month (September).

“We are not only a place where people go to have fun, exercise or play BINGO,” Locklear said. “We encompass everything aging related and keep people involved socially.”

The pandemic forced the HSC to adapt their programming. Virtual meetings didn’t work for their members, but the HSC arranged conference calls to do book clubs and chats over coffee. Joy packets were sent to individuals with various activities they could do at home.

A trip to New Orleans with about 250 seniors was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Locklear said they added a “personal shopper” service who could pick up an individual’s medication and groceries over the last year.

“We’re trying to keep people in their homes as long as possible, not in an assisted living facility,” Locklear said. “We want people to be independent.”

HSC was the first senior center in North Carolina to use the MySeniorCenter software during the pandemic, according to Locklear.

For more information about the Hamlet Senior Center’s activities, look them up on Facebook or call 910-582-7985.

