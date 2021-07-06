County celebrates Fourth of July at The Berry Patch, in Hoffman

Hoffman Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly shows off his Fourth of July-inspired getup at the town’s celebration Sunday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Hoffman’s Fourth of July celebration Sunday included a hayride. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal The Berry Patch set off fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July for the second straight year. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Color splashed across the skies throughout Richmond County this weekend as locals turned out in droves to celebrate Independence Day, a holiday which was somewhat muted during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The Berry Patch kicked off the festivities Saturday night. The Ellerbe Rescue Squad sold hot dogs and hamburgers to raise money for their operations, while The Berry Patch sold its patented produce and ice cream, all while the Beach Fever Band played from 5-9 p.m. Then, the Ellerbe Fire Department set off the fireworks starting at about 9:30 p.m. to close out the night.

“We had a very good day,” said Lee Berry, owner of The Berry Patch. “There’s no telling how many people were within a mile radius of our facility watching the fireworks. It was in the thousands, I’m sure.”

Some people set up lawn chairs in the grass next to The Berry Patch to enjoy the musical performance, while others who parked alongside the roads around it, sat in the back of their pickup trucks, the trunk of their vehicles or set up lawn chairs next to their cars on the roadside.

It was the second year in a row that The Berry Patch put on a fireworks show after the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing financial difficulties prevented the Ellerbe Lions Club and Hamlet from holding their traditional fireworks displays.

Berry estimated that there were twice as many people at The Berry Patch Saturday than there were last year.

“You also have to understand that a lot of the COVID restrictions had been lifted since last year,” Berry said. “A lot of people were still leery about coming out last year and I understand that 100 percent. It’s an outdoor event and people are relaxing more since COVID is on the downside.”

Berry wanted to “take his hat off” to the Ellerbe Fire Department for their role in helping the fireworks come to fruition. He said they had to go through training with the fire marshal in Rockingham and spent all day Saturday picking up the mortars for the fireworks and setting them up.

“If anyone wants to donate money for the fireworks – I don’t want any money – I want the money to be sent to Ellerbe Fire Department,” Berry said. “Send donations to Ellerbe Fire Department, P.O. Box 310, Ellerbe, NC 28338. Without them, this wouldn’t have taken place.”

Hoffman’s first Fourth of July celebration ‘a success’

The Town of Hoffman held its first Fourth of July celebration on the day itself at the Hoffman Recreation Complex all Sunday afternoon and evening.

From 3-9 p.m., the town had basketball, bingo and family feud games in the rec building’s gymnasium, and served hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken. Outside, there was also a bounce house and water slide for kids, as well as a hayride that took children and families around the complex.

The day concluded with a brief fireworks show that started at around 9:20 p.m.

“There were great festivities – more than I could ever explain,” said Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly. “The people really enjoyed it.”

Kelly said there were a couple other events planned, but people pulled out at the last minute due to schedule conflicts.

“Even though stuff came up, I just kept going, we just kept pushing (to make it work),” Kelly said.

Dobbins Heights Councilwoman Angeline David was complimentary of Kelly and the town for putting together the event.

With this being the first year the town has thrown a Fourth of July celebration, Kelly hopes with its success that they can continue to make it an annual occurrence.

“That’s my intention,” Kelly said. “We can plan for something a little bit bigger in the future because we couldn’t get any sponsors (this year) because we started putting it together too late.”

Kelly added that they made the celebration work budget-wise this year because they hadn’t have their usual youth summer camp for two straight years, the class for senior citizens nor their usual Christmas festivities.

“It worked out, it worked out,” Kelly said.

