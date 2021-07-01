New Dollar General coming soon to Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — An eighth Dollar General store is coming soon to Richmond County.

Ground has been broken and construction on the new store has begun at 111 Wiregrass Rd. in Rockingham at the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Wiregrass.

Angela Petkovic, a spokesperson for Dollar General, said the store is slated to open in fall of 2021, but added that may change depending on construction progress.

Rockingham currently has four Dollar General locations, including one about 2.5 miles down U.S. Highway 1 from the new store site. Hamlet has two store locations and Ellerbe has one. The newest store opened on West Green Street near downtown Rockingham in August 2020.

“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” Petkovic said. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options. Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations.”

Petkovic said the store will employ roughly 6-10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The soon-to-be store is currently hiring, based on signage posted at the construction site.

County property records show that Pioneer Companies LLC, based in West End, purchased the 6.18-acre lot where the new store location will be on June 3 from Kanopa Properties LLC. The property has a tax value of $98,342.

Dollar General stores sell a variety of household items from popular brands including foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationary, seasonal items and basic clothing.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.