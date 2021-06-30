Plaza Jam kicks off Thursday night

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Plaza Jam will return to Rockingham tomorrow night after an absence of over a year.

“Come ready to have a good time,” Rockingham Events Coordinator Kim Williams said. “We’re just ready to get started again.”

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will perform beach-pop hits and grooves from 6:30 to 8:30 next to Rockingham City Hall.

The band has been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. They perform an average of 225 shows a year.

Barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs will be available through various food trucks. Twisted Treats ice cream will also be available.

There will not be a mask mandate enforced. Williams said social distancing is encouraged and that people are advised to be around groups that they’re comfortable with.

Plaza Jam was previously scheduled to kickoff in June with the Entertainers. That performance was cancelled due to a threat of rain.

“We are so excited,” Williams said. “We hope for a huge crowd to kick off the independence holiday.”

