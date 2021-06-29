Food Lion To Go arrives in Rockingham

June 29, 2021 Daily Journal News 0
Daily Journal Staff

    ROCKINGHAM — Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service at its location at 481 East Broad Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379, beginning June 28, 2021.

    Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or app. Then, a Food Lion employee will pick up, deliver and load your purchases into your vehicle at a desired time.

    “Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Heather Quick, store manager of the Rockingham Food Lion. “We want to give our local Rockingham neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

    The company hopes the launch of this service will make summer shopping easier.

    Individuals can choose a pickup time the same day of their order or within a week.

    Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://shop.foodlion.com/.

