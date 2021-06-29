Suspect in shooting turns self in

ROCKINGHAM — One of three suspects in a shooting that took place on June 18 turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Shaquan Hykeem Chambers, 23, of Safie 5th Street in Rockingham is charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000,000 secure bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is still searching for his alleged accomplice, Jishen Shyheim Dumas, 19, of Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, who is facing one felony count each of attempted first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

These charges stem from a shooting in which one person was injured, according to Sheriff James Clemmons. The victim has since been released from a local hospital.

Investigators are also seeking a third, unnamed suspect who was allegedly in the car with Chambers and Dumas at the time of the incident.

A resident flagged down a deputy at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday, June 18 to inform them of a shooting that had just taken place in a store parking lot near the intersection of Mill Road and South Long Drive. Dumas was allegedly driving a red, 4-door Kia which had damage to the right front and was missing the rear bumper cover, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Dumas and Chambers is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

The investigation is ongoing.